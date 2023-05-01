Surgery Partners: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (AP) — BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (AP) — Surgery Partners Inc. (SGRY) on Monday reported a loss of $24.9 million…

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (AP) — BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (AP) — Surgery Partners Inc. (SGRY) on Monday reported a loss of $24.9 million in its first quarter.

The Brentwood, Tennessee-based company said it had a loss of 20 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to 8 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 1 cent per share.

The surgical facilities operator posted revenue of $666.2 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $644.2 million.

