Surgalign: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DEERFIELD, Ill. (AP) — DEERFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (SRGA) on Thursday reported profit of $4.1 million in…

Listen now to WTOP News

DEERFIELD, Ill. (AP) — DEERFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (SRGA) on Thursday reported profit of $4.1 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Deerfield, Illinois-based company said it had net income of 3 cents.

The orthopedic implant maker posted revenue of $16.7 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SRGA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SRGA

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.