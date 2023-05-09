Supernus: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SUPN) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $16.9…

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SUPN) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $16.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Rockville, Maryland-based company said it had net income of 29 cents.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 12 cents per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $153.8 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $141.1 million.

Supernus expects full-year revenue in the range of $580 million to $620 million.

