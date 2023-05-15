Live Radio
Super League Gaming: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 15, 2023, 4:58 PM

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — Super League Gaming, Inc. (SLGG) on Monday reported a loss of $7.2 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Santa Monica, California-based company said it had a loss of 19 cents.

The company posted revenue of $3.3 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SLGG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SLGG

