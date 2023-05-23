Live Radio
Sunworks: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Sunworks: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 23, 2023, 4:28 PM

PROVO, Utah (AP) — PROVO, Utah (AP) — Sunworks, Inc. (SUNW) on Tuesday reported a loss of $6.4 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Provo, Utah-based company said it had a loss of 18 cents.

The company posted revenue of $37.9 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SUNW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SUNW

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

