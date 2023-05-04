Sunrun: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Sunrun Inc. (RUN) on Wednesday reported a loss of $240.4 million in…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Sunrun Inc. (RUN) on Wednesday reported a loss of $240.4 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of $1.12.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 4 cents per share.

The solar energy products distributor posted revenue of $589.8 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $518.1 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RUN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RUN

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.