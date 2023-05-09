Suncor Energy: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) on Monday reported first-quarter net income of $1.52…

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) on Monday reported first-quarter net income of $1.52 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Calgary, Alberta-based company said it had net income of $1.14. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.01 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 93 cents per share.

The energy company posted revenue of $9.06 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $7.87 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SU at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SU

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.