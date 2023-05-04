Live Radio
Home » Latest News » SunCoke: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SunCoke: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 4, 2023, 7:42 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LISLE, Ill. (AP) — LISLE, Ill. (AP) — SunCoke Energy Inc. (SXC) on Thursday reported profit of $16.3 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Lisle, Illinois-based company said it had profit of 19 cents.

The metallurgical coke producer posted revenue of $487.8 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SXC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SXC

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up