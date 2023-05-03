Summit Materials: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Summit Materials Inc. (SUM) on Wednesday reported a loss of $30.8 million in its…

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Summit Materials Inc. (SUM) on Wednesday reported a loss of $30.8 million in its first quarter.

The Denver-based company said it had a loss of 26 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 38 cents per share.

The construction materials producer posted revenue of $435.4 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $407.3 million, which also beat Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $404.7 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SUM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SUM

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.