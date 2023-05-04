Live Radio
Sturm Ruger: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 4, 2023, 5:02 AM

SOUTHPORT, Conn. (AP) — SOUTHPORT, Conn. (AP) — Sturm Ruger & Co. (RGR) on Wednesday reported profit of $14.4 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Southport, Connecticut-based company said it had net income of 81 cents.

The firearm maker posted revenue of $149.5 million in the period.

_____

