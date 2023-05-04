Stevanato: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PADUA, Italy (AP) — PADUA, Italy (AP) — Stevanato Group SpA (STVN) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $30.4 million.…



The Padua, Italy-based company said it had profit of 12 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 13 cents per share.

The maker of glass vials for COVID-19 vaccines posted revenue of $255.3 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $250.8 million.

