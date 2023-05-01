Sterling Infrastructure: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (STRL) on Monday reported first-quarter net income…

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (STRL) on Monday reported first-quarter net income of $19.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the The Woodlands, Texas-based company said it had net income of 64 cents.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 56 cents per share.

The civil construction company posted revenue of $403.6 million in the period.

Sterling Infrastructure expects full-year earnings to be $3.33 to $3.53 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.9 billion to $2 billion.

