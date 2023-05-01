Sterling Bancorp: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (AP) — SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (AP) — Sterling Bancorp Inc. (SBT) on Monday reported a loss of $503,000 in…

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (AP) — SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (AP) — Sterling Bancorp Inc. (SBT) on Monday reported a loss of $503,000 in its first quarter.

The bank, based in Southfield, Michigan, said it had a loss of 1 cent per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $29.7 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $18 million, topping Street forecasts.

