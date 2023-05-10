Steris: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — Steris Corp. (STE) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $187.2 million. The Dublin-based…

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — Steris Corp. (STE) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $187.2 million.

The Dublin-based company said it had net income of $1.88 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.30 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.15 per share.

The medical products maker posted revenue of $1.38 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.27 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $107 million, or $1.07 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.96 billion.

Steris expects full-year earnings in the range of $8.55 to $8.75 per share.

