Steel Partners: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Steel Partners: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 4, 2023, 7:55 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Steel Partners Holdings LP (SPLP) on Thursday reported earnings of $24.8 million in its first quarter.

The New York-based company said it had profit of $1.09 per share.

The diversified industrial company posted revenue of $445.4 million in the period.

