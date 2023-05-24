StealthGas: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — ATHENS, Greece (AP) — StealthGas Inc. (GASS) on Wednesday reported earnings of $16.8 million in its…

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — ATHENS, Greece (AP) — StealthGas Inc. (GASS) on Wednesday reported earnings of $16.8 million in its first quarter.

The Athens, Greece-based company said it had profit of 44 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were 45 cents per share.

The ship owner serving the liquefied petroleum gas market posted revenue of $38.1 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $34.1 million.

