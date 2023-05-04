Starwood Property Trust: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — Starwood Property Trust Inc. (STWD) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $52…

GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — Starwood Property Trust Inc. (STWD) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $52 million.

On a per-share basis, the Greenwich, Connecticut-based company said it had net income of 16 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to 49 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 49 cents per share.

The commercial real estate investment trust posted revenue of $490.4 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on STWD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/STWD

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.