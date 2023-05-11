StarTek: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — StarTek Inc. (SRT) on Thursday reported a loss of $670,000 in its first quarter.…

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — StarTek Inc. (SRT) on Thursday reported a loss of $670,000 in its first quarter.

The Denver-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and stock option expense, came to 6 cents per share.

The call center operator posted revenue of $92.1 million in the period.

