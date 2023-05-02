Starbucks: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — Starbucks Corp. (SBUX) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $908.3 million. The Seattle-based…

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — Starbucks Corp. (SBUX) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $908.3 million.

The Seattle-based company said it had net income of 79 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 74 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 64 cents per share.

The coffee chain posted revenue of $8.72 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $8.39 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SBUX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SBUX

