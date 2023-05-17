Live Radio
Star Bulk Carriers: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 17, 2023, 6:33 AM

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $45.9 million.

The Athens, Greece-based company said it had net income of 44 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 36 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 28 cents per share.

The shipping company posted revenue of $224 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $189.9 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SBLK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SBLK

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

