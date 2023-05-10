Stantec: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Stantec Inc. (STN) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $48 million. On…

On a per-share basis, the Edmonton, Alberta-based company said it had net income of 43 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 54 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 54 cents per share.

The engineering firm posted revenue of $1.14 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $908.6 million, beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $855.2 million.

