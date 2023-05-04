Stanley Black & Decker: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) — NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) — Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (SWK) on Thursday reported a…

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) — NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) — Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (SWK) on Thursday reported a loss of $187.8 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New Britain, Connecticut-based company said it had a loss of $1.26. Losses, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were 41 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 73 cents per share.

The tool company posted revenue of $3.93 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4 billion.

Stanley Black & Decker expects full-year results to range from a loss of $1.65 per share to earnings of $2 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SWK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SWK

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.