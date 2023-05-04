Standex: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Live Radio
The Associated Press

May 4, 2023, 4:11 PM

SALEM, N.H. (AP) — SALEM, N.H. (AP) — Standex International Corp. (SXI) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $80.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Salem, New Hampshire-based company said it had profit of $6.77. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.65 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.57 per share.

The equipment manufacturing company posted revenue of $184.3 million in the period.

