Standard BioTools: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — Standard BioTools Inc. (LAB) on Tuesday reported a…

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — Standard BioTools Inc. (LAB) on Tuesday reported a loss of $16.8 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the South San Francisco, California-based company said it had a loss of 21 cents. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to 11 cents per share.

The company that makes equipment to control fluids posted revenue of $25.1 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LAB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LAB

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.