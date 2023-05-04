SSR Mining: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $29.8 million.
The Denver-based company said it had net income of 14 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 10 cents per share.
The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was breakeven on a per-share basis.
The precious metals mining company posted revenue of $314.6 million in the period.
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SSRM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SSRM
