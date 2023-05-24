Splunk: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Splunk Inc. (SPLK) on Wednesday reported a loss of $196.4 million in…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Splunk Inc. (SPLK) on Wednesday reported a loss of $196.4 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of $1.19. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 18 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 17 cents per share.

The maker of software that helps companies collect and analyze internal data posted revenue of $751.5 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Twelve analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $719 million.

For the current quarter ending in July, Splunk said it expects revenue in the range of $880 million to $895 million. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $836.4 million.

The company expects full-year revenue of $3.9 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SPLK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SPLK

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.