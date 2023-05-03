Spirit Aerosystems: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc. (SPR) on Wednesday reported a loss of $281.2…

Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc. (SPR) on Wednesday reported a loss of $281.2 million in its first quarter.

The Wichita, Kansas-based company said it had a loss of $2.68 per share. Losses, adjusted for pretax expenses and non-recurring costs, came to $1.69 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 31 cents per share.

The aircraft parts maker posted revenue of $1.43 billion in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.48 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SPR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SPR

