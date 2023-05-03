Spire: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ST LOUIS (AP) — ST LOUIS (AP) — Spire Inc. (SR) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $179.2 million.…

ST LOUIS (AP) — ST LOUIS (AP) — Spire Inc. (SR) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $179.2 million.

The St. Louis-based company said it had profit of $3.33 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $3.70 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.49 per share.

The natural gas distributor posted revenue of $1.12 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $901 million.

Spire expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.20 to $4.30 per share.

