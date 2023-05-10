Sonos: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — Sonos Inc. (SONO) on Wednesday reported a loss of $30.7…

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — Sonos Inc. (SONO) on Wednesday reported a loss of $30.7 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Santa Barbara, California-based company said it had a loss of 24 cents.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 14 cents per share.

The maker of wireless speakers and home sound systems posted revenue of $304.2 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $293.8 million.

Sonos expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.63 billion to $1.68 billion.

