Sonim: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 9, 2023, 3:40 PM

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Sonim Technologies, Inc. (SONM) on Monday reported net income of $227,000 in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Diego-based company said it had profit of 1 cent.

The company posted revenue of $25.8 million in the period.

