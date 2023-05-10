Solitario: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (AP) — WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (AP) — Solitario Exploration & Royalty Corp. (XPL) on Tuesday reported a…

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (AP) — WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (AP) — Solitario Exploration & Royalty Corp. (XPL) on Tuesday reported a loss of $380,000 in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Wheat Ridge, Colorado-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent.

