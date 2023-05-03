SolarEdge: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HERZILIYA PITUACH, Israel (AP) — HERZILIYA PITUACH, Israel (AP) — SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income…

HERZILIYA PITUACH, Israel (AP) — HERZILIYA PITUACH, Israel (AP) — SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $138.4 million.

The Herziliya Pituach, Israel-based company said it had net income of $2.35 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.90 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.98 per share.

The photovoltaic products maker posted revenue of $943.9 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $929.4 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, SolarEdge said it expects revenue in the range of $970 million to $1.01 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SEDG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SEDG

