Societal CDMO: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

EXTON, Pa. (AP) — EXTON, Pa. (AP) — Societal CDMO, Inc. (SCTL) on Wednesday reported a loss of $4.7 million in its first quarter.

The Exton, Pennsylvania-based company said it had a loss of 6 cents per share.

The specialty pharmaceutical company posted revenue of $21.5 million in the period.

Societal CDMO expects full-year revenue in the range of $94 million to $100 million.

