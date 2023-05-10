SLR Investment: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — SLR Investment Corp. (SLRC) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $6.8 million.…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — SLR Investment Corp. (SLRC) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $6.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of 13 cents. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, were 41 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 43 cents per share.

The business development company posted revenue of $53.5 million in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $55.5 million.

