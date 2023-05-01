SJW: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SJW Corp. (SJW) on Monday reported profit of $11.5 million in its first quarter.
On a per-share basis, the San Jose, California-based company said it had profit of 37 cents.
The parent of San Jose Water Co. posted revenue of $137.3 million in the period.
SJW expects full-year earnings to be $2.40 to $2.50 per share.
