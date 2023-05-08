Six Flags, Energizer rise; Tyson Foods, Catalent fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday: Tyson Foods Inc., down $9.96 to…

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday:

Tyson Foods Inc., down $9.96 to $50.73.

The maker of Jimmy Dean sausages and Ball Park Franks reported disappointing first-quarter financial results.

Energizer Holdings Inc., up $2 to $34.74.

The battery maker beat analysts’ first-quarter earnings forecasts.

PacWest Bancorp, up 21 cents to $5.97.

The bank slashed its dividend.

Six Flags Entertainment Corp., up $4.18 to $26.62.

The amusement park operator beat analysts’ first-quarter financial forecasts.

Zscaler Inc.., up $18.46 to $107.92.

The cloud-based security company gave investors an encouraging financial update.

Catalent Inc., down $12.29 to $35.46.

The drug manufacturer postponed publishing its financial results.

Viatris Inc, up 54 cents to $9.82.

The generic drugmaker reported strong first-quarter earnings.

Devon Energy Corp., up 64 cents to $51.

Energy companies gained ground along with rising crude oil prices.

