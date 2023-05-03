SiteOne Landscape: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ROSWELL, Ga. (AP) — ROSWELL, Ga. (AP) — SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (SITE) on Wednesday reported a loss of $4.5…

ROSWELL, Ga. (AP) — ROSWELL, Ga. (AP) — SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (SITE) on Wednesday reported a loss of $4.5 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Roswell, Georgia-based company said it had a loss of 10 cents.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 3 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $837.4 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $776.2 million.

