Sinclair: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 3, 2023, 7:41 AM

HUNT VALLEY, Md. (AP) — HUNT VALLEY, Md. (AP) — Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. (SBGI) on Wednesday reported net income of $185 million in its first quarter.

The Hunt Valley, Maryland-based company said it had net income of $2.64 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $2.71 per share.

The television broadcasting company posted revenue of $773 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in June, Sinclair said it expects revenue in the range of $757 million to $773 million.

