Silvercorp: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $235,000.

On a per-share basis, the Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had profit of less than 1 cent. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 3 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 3 cents per share.

The mineral miner posted revenue of $34.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $20.6 million, or 12 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $208.1 million.

