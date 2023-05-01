Silicom: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

KFAR-SAVA, Israel (AP) — KFAR-SAVA, Israel (AP) — Silicom Ltd. (SILC) on Monday reported profit of $3.5 million in its…

KFAR-SAVA, Israel (AP) — KFAR-SAVA, Israel (AP) — Silicom Ltd. (SILC) on Monday reported profit of $3.5 million in its first quarter.

The Kfar-Sava, Israel-based company said it had net income of 52 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were 61 cents per share.

The provider of servers and network computing appliances posted revenue of $37.2 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in June, Silicom said it expects revenue in the range of $38 million to $39 million.

