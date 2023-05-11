Sientra: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — Sientra Inc. (SIEN) on Thursday reported a loss of $12.9…

Listen now to WTOP News

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — Sientra Inc. (SIEN) on Thursday reported a loss of $12.9 million in its first quarter.

The Santa Barbara, California-based company said it had a loss of $1.06 per share.

The breast implant maker posted revenue of $22.6 million in the period.

Sientra expects full-year revenue in the range of $104 million to $109 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SIEN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SIEN

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.