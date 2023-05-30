Should You Be a Human Test Subject to Save or Make Money?

If you’re looking for alternative strategies to save or make money, lending yourself to beauty and science can be financially…

If you’re looking for alternative strategies to save or make money, lending yourself to beauty and science can be financially beneficial.

You may want some cosmetic touch-ups but a med spa appointment isn’t within your budget. A professional who’s teaching other practitioners the fine art of those procedures, however, may use you as a demonstration model.

If a big event is coming up and your locks need spiffing, a novice stylist may do it for nothing. Or, you may want to earn extra cash by participating in paid research studies for new treatments or medications.

These are just a few ways to become a compensated human test subject. Is it worth it? That depends on what you do and how much risk you’re willing to take.

Free Haircuts, Color and Styles

According to StyleSeat, haircuts in expensive states like California average more than $90, while color can cost more than $200. Instead of trying to dye your own hair or asking an untrained friend to cut it, consider connecting with a stylist in training. They’re often seeking people to practice on so they can rack up enough hours to get their licenses.

That’s where models come in.

When Melissa Kay, a freelance writer and editor, was living in New York City she was a frequent hair model.

“I’d get a great haircut from my usual hairdresser, then between haircuts with him, I’d get free (or nearly free) haircuts from hairdressers in training at various nice salons around NYC,” she says. “I had a super short haircut at the time, so I needed to get it cut frequently.”

Appointments took longer because they were monitored, but since they were supervised by a professional she never worried about the results.

“It was definitely worth it, especially because I was working remotely from home and had flexibility in my weekday schedule,” Kay says.

You may not get what you expect, however, as Julie Gordon, a marketing strategist for Inspiring Kitchen in Chicago, discovered. She regretted letting a stylist practice an advanced hair coloring technique on her.

“My balayage looked like a zebra,” Gordon says. “I could tell the stylist knew she was doing something wrong. I commented that it didn’t look like the services I have had before.”

The manager got involved but wasn’t willing to admit there was a problem, so the salon owner had to be brought into the discussion.

“It took me multiple trips to the salon and cost me money to pay for parking,” Gordon says. “I would never do that type of service again.”

You can mitigate risk and still come out ahead, however, by going for more temporary services like blowouts or updos, which can cost $50 or more.

To connect with stylists who offer hair services for free:

— Ask your salon manager if they are hosting any trainings in the future.

— Contact cosmetology schools to inquire about stylists who need to practice or fulfill licensing hours.

— Look through social media sites like Nextdoor. Stylists may post notices about open dates and services they need to practice, such as blunt cuts and root touchups.

— Review volunteer opportunities at sites like Salon Apprentice.

Complimentary Cosmetic Procedures

Elective cosmetic procedures can be exceptionally expensive so getting them done at no charge can be tempting.

Shauna Matlin, a San Francisco-based attorney, has had a number of cosmetic procedures done by teaching doctors. One was volunteering to be a demonstration model for Juvederm Voluma filler, which can cost between $650 and $1,500 per syringe.

“They had me wait outside while they did the lecture,” Matlin says. “Then, they brought me back into the room and the doctor from Los Angeles did one side of the jaw. The other was done by someone else. Easy,” she adds.

While she was satisfied with that experience, not all of hers were good.

Matlin was also a model for a plastic surgeon who was demonstrating how to administer Restylane for plumper lips, a treatment that in California ranges from $550 to $2,500. Unfortunately, it didn’t turn out so well.

“She had already given me one syringe, which was enough,” Matlin says. “Then, she pulled out a second syringe. I tried to be quiet but I had to say no. She said they aren’t full enough and wanted more plump. I said no, absolutely not.”

The drama unfolded in front of an audience of 15 people — and the training was being livestreamed on Facebook — so, the situation was awkward. And while Matlin managed to stop the doctor from giving her too much, her lips were bruised. “It needed to be dissolved immediately,” Matlin says. “It was just a mess.”

If doing this still sounds attractive:

— Ask your aesthetician if they know of any trainings that are coming up.

— Find opportunities on sites like Aesthetic Medical Educators Training and the American Academy of Cosmetic Surgery.

Get Paid to Be a Test Subject

Ever wonder how medical devices and medicines make their way to the drugstore shelves? They have to be tested on people first.

Jeff Abrahamian, a medical device development professional in Star, Idaho, was already working in the pharmaceutical industry. He had just had his first son and wasn’t earning much at the time.

“I wanted to earn a little cash and the parent company of the one I was working for asked for volunteers for a paid clinical trial,” Abrahamian says. “The study was for an alternative to morphine to see how breathing is impacted by the clinical drug.”

Some visits made him feel weird and he became tingly at the injection spots. “For one, I had to wear a mask like a scuba mask,” he says. “Not long into it I started getting tunnel vision, then I started passing out. They revived me with oxygen.”

At the end of every session he was presented with an envelope containing a $50 bill. Although Abrahamian says he wouldn’t do it again for the $200 he received in total, he’s positive about the process.

“I had no fear because I was prepared and knowledgeable,” he says. “Human clinical trials have to go through several rounds before the FDA gives the green light.”

Michael Walsh, a marketing consultant from Whittier, California, says he’s always on the hunt for creative ways to make money and has participated in several clinical trials. One was taking part in a study using lasers to determine blood sugar — without using traditional syringes.

“It was a 10-week commitment for $300 per visit,” Walsh says. “They poked me with a diabetic needle. They didn’t let you talk. I’d have to just sit there silently for about an hour and a half. I’d walk out with about 14 Band-Aids.”

Most recently he participated in an eight-week clinical trial for a COVID-19 booster, for which he was paid $150 per weekly visit, including Uber transportation.

“The worst part is they kept wanting to take blood samples and they weren’t good at it,” Walsh says. “It really hurt and I had to be there for about one to two hours. It was nice to get the additional booster, though, which I assumed was cutting edge.”

Gone are the days of envelopes filled with cash, though. “Now they give you prepaid debit cards,” Walsh says. “Clinical trials are definitely not for everyone but for me they’re a great supplement.”

Interested?

— Find clinical trials in your area on ClinicalTrials.gov, a resource provided by the U.S. National Library of Medicine.

— Check out clinical research organizations like Parexel.

Plasma Donations

If you’re looking for less risky or invasive ways to become a human test subject, there are other avenues to explore.

In general, donating blood for money is legal but most centers accept only unpaid volunteers.

Plasma, though, is different.

As long as you qualify, you can donate plasma for money, potentially earning $800 a month. Just know that you may not feel so great afterward — some people experience fatigue, dizziness, bruising, bleeding and dehydration.

Clearly there are plenty of pros and cons to being any kind of human test subject, so always enter educated and prepared. It’s definitely not for everyone.

