Shopify: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 4, 2023, 2:20 PM

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Shopify Inc. (SHOP) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $68 million.

The Ottawa, Ontario-based company said it had profit of 5 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 1 cent per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 32 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 4 cents per share.

The cloud-based commerce company posted revenue of $1.51 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Thirty-seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.44 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SHOP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SHOP

