Shoe Carnival: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Shoe Carnival Inc. (SCVL) on Wednesday reported net income of $16.5 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Evansville, Indiana-based company said it had profit of 60 cents.

The footwear retailer posted revenue of $281.2 million in the period.

Shoe Carnival expects full-year earnings to be $3.60 to $3.85 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.23 billion to $1.25 billion.

