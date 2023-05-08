Shoals Technologies: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PORTLAND, Tenn. (AP) — PORTLAND, Tenn. (AP) — Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) on Monday reported first-quarter profit of $14.3…

PORTLAND, Tenn. (AP) — PORTLAND, Tenn. (AP) — Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) on Monday reported first-quarter profit of $14.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Portland, Tennessee-based company said it had net income of 10 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to 14 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 10 cents per share.

The solar energy equipment supplier posted revenue of $105.1 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $98.6 million.

Shoals Technologies expects full-year revenue in the range of $480 million to $510 million.

