Shift4 Payments: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 4, 2023, 7:32 AM

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) — ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Shift4 Payments, Inc. (FOUR) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $14.8 million.

The Allentown, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of 24 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 51 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 40 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $547 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $200 million, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $191.9 million.

Shift4 Payments expects full-year revenue in the range of $920 million to $955 million.

