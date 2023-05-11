Shift Tech: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Shift Technologies, Inc. (SFT) on Thursday reported a loss of $48.1 million…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Shift Technologies, Inc. (SFT) on Thursday reported a loss of $48.1 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of $2.84. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were $2.15 per share.

The company posted revenue of $57.7 million in the period.

