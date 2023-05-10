Seritage Growth Properties: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Seritage Growth Properties (SRG) on Wednesday reported a loss of $62 million…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Seritage Growth Properties (SRG) on Wednesday reported a loss of $62 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of $1.13.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $680,000 in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights using data from Zacks Investment Research.

