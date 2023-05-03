Sequans: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

COLOMBES, France (AP) — COLOMBES, France (AP) — Sequans Communications SA (SQNS) on Wednesday reported a loss of $5 million…

COLOMBES, France (AP) — COLOMBES, France (AP) — Sequans Communications SA (SQNS) on Wednesday reported a loss of $5 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Colombes, France-based company said it had a loss of 10 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 9 cents per share.

The chip company posted revenue of $11.9 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in June, Sequans said it expects revenue in the range of $9 million to $11 million.

