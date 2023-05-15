Seelos: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (SEEL) on Monday reported a loss of $13.4 million…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (SEEL) on Monday reported a loss of $13.4 million in its first quarter.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of 12 cents per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $808,000 in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SEEL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SEEL

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.