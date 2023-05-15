Live Radio
Seelos: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 15, 2023, 8:31 AM

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (SEEL) on Monday reported a loss of $13.4 million in its first quarter.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of 12 cents per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $808,000 in the period.

